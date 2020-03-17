Coronavirus: Assemblies Of God Church Suspends All Activities

Listen to article

Assemblies of God Church, Ghana has suspended all church activities within the next four weeks.

The church says the decision is in line with the directive of President Akufo-Addo.

The leadership of the Church announced this in a release signed by Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Church, saying the suspension also covers all weekly meetings.

“All our schools, including the Bible Schools, University, second cycle and basic are to be closed immediately, until further notice. The only exception is the BECE and WASSCE students who are to be prepared to write their examinations as directed by the State,” the release stated.

President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation Sunday night on key precautionary steps the Government had taken in the interest of all, to help minimize and possibly kick the novel Coronavirus out of the country.

This includes a ban on all social gatherings and church activities in the next four weeks.

The Church, therefore, said all local, district and regional gatherings, including funerals, have been suspended until further notice, except in private funerals where the number was less than 25, as directed by the State.

It said within the four weeks, the Assemblies of God Church, with the necessary know-how and technology, should consider using social media to reach its members with sermons and prayer sessions.

The Church is also encouraging a great deal of hygiene from all pastors and members of its denominations and organisations.

“Besides, I call on all pastors and members to give themselves to prayer within these four weeks, trusting that our God will heal our land of this virus and other diseases,” Rev Frimpong-Manso said.

“For the Scriptures declare: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land (2 Chron. 7:14).”

The General Superintendent encouraged all members to cooperate with the health professionals and state agencies as they work around the clock to find a solution to the pandemic.

---GNA