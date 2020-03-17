Antwi-Danso Urge Ghanaians To Stop Politicising Coronavirus

Listen to article

Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Dean of Academic Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, has urged Ghanaians to stop the politicisation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

He said President Akufo-Addo had taken the right step by closing down schools and universities, and banning social gatherings for four weeks as part of efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“So, the President has taken the very necessary steps, which we should all support,” Dr Antwi-Danso stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra.

He noted that steps such as washing of hands and distancing from congregations very important measures in combating the virus outbreak.

He said it was where people congregate, touching each other and shaking hands that brought about the effect and spread of the virus.

Dr Antwi-Danso noted that the security implications of the COVID-19 was dire; declaring that it was just like a war situation; where people would be dying, with food rations being made in addition to panic.

“This coronavirus and its spread is just like war. And so we must not take it lightly at all. Look at how businesses are going down, air travels are dropping and factories are also closing down….”

“Let us not politicize this. There are a lot of media houses who are making jokes out of the whole thing. It is not a joke,” the Dean said.

“I believe the President has done well. No politicisation as I have said. I repeat no politicisation.”

“And I believe after this, the necessary sanitation that we are talking about must still go on, because viruses spread where there is not good sanitations.”

Dr Antwi-Danso said the washing of hands must still go on whether there was coronavirus or not; adding that this kind of attitude must stay with us in Africa and in Ghana.

He said everywhere in the world, people have recognized the reality on the devastating effects of the coronavirus adding; ''It is not a new thing as such, but the strain is what people don't know. This strain is unknown to the world, and where it is coming from we don't know.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was very serious, especially in the temperate regions of the world.

“In our part of the world, yes, we have it, but we haven't heard of any death in (sub-Saharan) Africa yet. In places like Italy and others, the pandemic is very devastating”.

