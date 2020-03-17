Coronavirus: EC Refuses To Change Date For New Voters’ Register

Listen to article

This portal can confirm that the scheduled April 18th date for the compilation of a new voters’ register will go on unabated despite the presidential directive against public gatherings following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus now stands at 7 in Ghana .

President Nana Akufo Addo had earlier ordered the closure of schools and suspension of social gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, Citi News sources say the Electoral Commission is fashioning out modalities to guide the conduct of the exercise and will not to call it off as expected.

The move by the Commission to compile a new electoral roll on April 18 has already been met with intense public and political resistance.

The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters Register had already downplayed the EC's preparedness for the April 18 exercise.

The Resistance has been sceptical of the EC's ability to conduct the exercise within the limited time available for the December 7 national polls.

EC lays C.I 91 before Parliament for amendment

The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented to Parliament a Constitutional Instrument to amend C.I 91.

The amendment stipulates a passport, or Ghana Card as the acceptable documents for registration onto the voters' register.

Alternatively, persons who have already registered to acquire the new voters' card can guarantee for others to register.

The Instrument is currently under consideration with the subsidiary legislation committee.

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the C.I will mature in 21 sitting days.

