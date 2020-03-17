Coronavirus: Manhyia Suspected Case Tests Negative

Listen to article

Laboratory test conducted at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) on a suspected coronavirus case at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi, has proved negative.

Dr. Kamardeen Kwaku Hussein, the Medical Superintendent, said the case involved a 27-year-old female patient, who reported at the Hospital on Monday, March 16.

The lady, a resident of Old Tafo in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region, reported to the facility herself after continuous coughing.

The lady was treated and discharged after the test results were made available.

Dr. Hussein made this known when the Metropolitan Health Committee under the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), paid a working visit to the facility to ascertain its preparedness against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Medical Superintendent, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sideline of the visit, said the Hospital had set aside an isolation centre to take care of patients showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

Other health facilities visited by the Committee included the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana's second-largest referral facility, Suntreso Government Hospital and Manhyia Palace Clinic.

Dr. Hussein indicated that the Hospital had put in place measures to take the temperature of patients at the Out-Patient-Department (OPD), while providing sanitizers for visitors at all entry points of the facility.

“We are vigilant and would not hesitate to isolate patients who show signs of the pandemic,” he noted.

Dr. Akosua Gyimah Omari-Sasu, the Metropolitan Director of Health Services, said the directorate had increased public education on the pandemic to help the citizenry take precautionary measures to help curb its spread.

---GNA