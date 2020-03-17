Coronavirus: 7th Victim Is A Ghanaian Who Returned From France – GHS

Government has today Tuesday, 17th March disclosed that there was another confirmed case of the deadly COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7.

In a statement, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said, “This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

The Government website dedicated to give updates on the coronavirus outbreak in the country explained that the most recent case of involved a 35-year old male Ghanaian who returned from France within the past 14 days.

“This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region. The case-patient is a 35-year-old male, a Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Acca from France within the past 14 days. This is another imported case, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition.” The statement added.

The Ghana Health Service also provided some updates on the on-going contact-tracing for already existing cases of COVID-19 in Ghana.

“With regard to contact tracing, a total of 350 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Two of the contacts who developed symptoms, had their samples tested but they came out to be negative. Currently, there is no death and all the seven (7) confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation and are in stable condition,” the statement concluded.

---citinewsroom