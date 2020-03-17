ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Covid-19 Updates Around The World...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.03.2020 Headlines

Breaking News: 7th Case Recorded

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Breaking News: 7th Case Recorded
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana has recorded another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, Tuesday, March 17.

This was published on Government's dedicated website to provide frequent update on the pandemic.

This brings to seven the number of victims/cases recorded within the last few weeks.

The government through the Information Ministry is yet to provide full details of the seventh victim.

Check below:

317202075323-m6itl8w331-img 20200317 185442 553

317202080722-rwnyqdcp53-72811a47-dc1c-40fe-88c6-7975de5ade89.jpeg

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Editor
Live Update : COVID-19
Live Update : COVID-19
Follow this page for live updates on Corona Virus Pandemic
TOP STORIES

Breaking News: 7th Case Recorded
1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Lighthouse Chapel Introduces Online Church Serv...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line