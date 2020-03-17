Breaking News: 7th Case Recorded By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana has recorded another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, Tuesday, March 17. This was published on Government's dedicated website to provide frequent update on the pandemic. This brings to seven the number of victims/cases recorded within the last few weeks. The government through the Information Ministry is yet to provide full details of the seventh victim. Check below: Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Editor
Breaking News: 7th Case Recorded
Ghana has recorded another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, Tuesday, March 17.
This was published on Government's dedicated website to provide frequent update on the pandemic.
This brings to seven the number of victims/cases recorded within the last few weeks.
The government through the Information Ministry is yet to provide full details of the seventh victim.
Check below: