Future Females To Take Community Events Online & Offer New Formats Such As Webinars And Virtual Mini Courses

Future Females mission is to support female entrepreneurs and this is now more important than ever. In the context of recent developments with COVID-19, Future Females is moving its global events online.

“The goal for us through this time is consistency. We are a strong and supportive community that our members can count on, especially when uncertainty for them is high, and so rather than canceling events, we are moving them into a safe, online format.” - Lauren Dallas, Co-founder Future Females

Future Females’ events, which are known for bringing people together, facilitating networking and featuring aspiring speakers, will be held online over the next few months during the height of the Coronavirus outbreak. This new event format will be supported by software tools like Zoom and the latest technology in order to guarantee a great user experience for all attendees.

The company’s current online community counts over 30 000 members, and events are currently being hosted in over 30 cities worldwide. Future Females will continue providing value for its entrepreneurs globally by:

Hosting a free online webinar tonight on ‘Corona-Proofing Your Business - How to Overcome Challenges & Support Customers’.

The webinar will focus on: the biggest challenges and opportunities for your business during COVID-19, bringing your events, sales, and operations online - the tools and strategies, and how to support and nurture nervous customers and grow your business online.

The webinar will be hosted Monday, 16th March 2020, 7pm South Africa (GMT+2). If you are unable to attend the webinar but would like to watch at a later date, please register and a replay will be sent to anyone who wasn’t able to attend.

Creating new webinars and mini courses tailored to the needs of the community and the current situation. Future Females will release more online products addressing the current and upcoming challenges that will arise over the next few weeks. The webinars and virtual mini courses will cover themes like ‘How to Manage Your Team Remotely’ and ‘How to Engage with Your Customers via Social Media’.

Continuing the workshop series in partnership with UK-SA Tech-Hub by hosting the workshops virtually.

The workshop series in partnership with UK-SA Tech Hub will focus on equipping entrepreneurs with practical strategies to help them better understand their customers and reach their business goals. The workshop series is free of charge and intends to encourage the positive impact entrepreneurs can make within their communities.

“By moving the upcoming workshops planned in locations like Langa and Durban online we have the opportunity to reach even more people.” - Kaila McDonnell, Project manager Future Females