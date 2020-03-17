Coronavirus: National Service Suspends Registration Activities

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has suspended all activities that involve public gathering to ensure staff safety against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As part of these measures, all national service posting registration activities have been suspended.

In a statement, the secretariat has also recommended “the use of the online certificate delivery system to collect certificate instead of self-pickup” as measures to limit contact between workers and the public.

In addition, all National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) activities and the ongoing pre-service campus orientation have been suspended.

The secretariat also said it has “provided hand sanitizers at vantage points at all NSS offices and encourage Regional Directors and Heads of Departments to make them available at their various offices, practice personal hygiene, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.”

While addressing the nation on Sunday, March 15, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced new public gathering advisories to stop the spread of coronavirus after four new cases were detected in Ghana.

This took Ghana’s case count to six.

Concerts, workshops, sporting events and all religious events were also banned by the President.

Among other things, universities, senior high schools and basic schools have been asked to close down.

PRESS STATEMENT ON COVID-19 BY THE NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME

In compliance with the address by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo- Addo at 10pm on Sunday March 15, 2020 in which new directives were issued on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Management of the Scheme by this statement announces that all activities of the Scheme that require public gathering of its staff and National Service Personnel have been suspended till further notice.

These include:

1. All national service posting registration activities;

2. All National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) activities;

3. The ongoing pre-service campus orientation.

As an agency mindful of the wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Management also strongly urges all staff and national service personnel to keep observing the basic precautionary measures that will mitigate the spread of the virus as recommended by the Ghana Health Service and call 0558439868 or 0509497700 or toll-free line 199 in case they suspect symptoms like running nose, coughing, sneezing and high temperature.

Management has begun providing hand sanitizers at vantage points at all NSS offices and encourage Regional Directors and Heads of Departments to make them available at their various offices, practice personal hygiene, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

To reduce human contacts, stakeholders are advised to use our online chat system and our Call Center numbers (0554400069/ 0554400078/ 0554404422) to communicate with the Scheme.

Furthermore, Management recommend the use of the online certificate delivery system to collect certificate instead of self-pickup.

Management of the Scheme is committed to the safety and welfare of all national service personnel nationwide and are putting measures in place to ensure their safety and well-being.

We therefore intreat all national service personnel to be calm and abide by the directives of their user agencies to ensure their safety in these challenging moments.

