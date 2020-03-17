Coronavirus Restrictions: Dr. Anyars Rescues Stranded Students

Listen to article

Following the directive by the President of the Republic Nana Akufo-Addo that all schools should be closed down including tertiary institutions to prevent and contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, majority of students from the north have been left stranded on campus.

It is against this background that through the magnanimity the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, Dr. Anyars Ibrahim, stranded students have been rescued.

Dr. Anyars has paid for the services of 8 buses to help stranded students.

The 8 buses are meant to convey students from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Education Winneba, the University of Cape Coast and the Islamic University College of Ghana to Tamale.

According to Dr. Anyars, the students are NOT to pay for these services.

The cost of the buses has been fully sponsored by the NPP Tamale Central Parliamentary Candidate.

Students from these schools are expected to depart to Tamale at any time.

One of the student beneficiaries in an interview indicated that in fact although the news of school closure was a good way to avoid the spread of COVID-19 all hopes were lost as to how she and her friends from Tamale will return home.

"I can't hide my joy at long last because this is a very timely intervention for those of us who are stranded. God bless Dr. Anyars," he said.

As at Sunday, March 15, 2020, four cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana making the number of victims 6.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13 while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.