Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical Industry Battle Ready

The Ghana Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association says it has asked its members to begin the production of drugs that can fight coronavirus head-on in Ghana.

The Association says it is supporting the government's quest to end the spread of the virus.

Kofi Nsiah Poku, the president of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association in a Citi News interview after a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, said they will also play their role effectively.

“With regard to the supportive treatment, we are also prepared; we have the machines and the lines to be able to do that. I have asked manufacturers to put aside their normal production schedules and bring up products that will be used to support the COVID-19 and also make sure those products are easily available.”

Help fight spread of Coronavirus – Akufo-Addo

Yesterday, March 16, 2020, President Akufo-Addo urged members of the pharmaceutical industry to help the government fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The president who described the situation as a crisis says all hands must be on deck to help the country fight this novel disease.

“So I called you here for all of us to put our brains, our minds, and our hearts together to see a way forward for the future of our country. I felt that with you, the leaders of the pharmaceuticals industry in our country, we can come together in this coalition to address these deficiencies in a really systematic and a really programmatic manner,” the president said.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

We are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

