Coronavirus: UK To Introduce Financial Measures To Boost Economy

The United Kingdom (UK) Government is planning to introduce new financial measures aimed at supporting its economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Every resident in the UK has been advised Boris Johnson, UK's Prime Minister, to avoid unnecessary social contacts, to work from home where possible, and to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

Those within at-risk groups are expected to be urged to stay home for 12 weeks.

The UK has so far recorded 55 coronavirus deaths.

Over 1,500 people have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

