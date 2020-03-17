PROTOA Sensitizes Drivers And Commuters On Coronavirus

The Central Regional Chairman of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), Nana Yaw Fayah has disclosed that his outfit embarked on public education on the outbreak of the Coronavirus at all operational areas of the Association, especially for drivers and passengers.

According to him, it has become necessary for Executives of PROTOA to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers in the wake of the deadly virus which has claimed hundreds of lives across the globe

"It is our duty as managers of Lorry Stations to educate our drivers and passengers to understand what is expected of them in this trying moment. We have plans to invite health personnel to assist us in this direction since our knowledge about the disease is limited"

Addressing a Regional Conference at Agona Swedru recently, Nana Yaw Fayah who also double as National Interim Public Relations Officer (PRO) for PROTOA also said he was saddened by recent accidents claiming precious lives especially at night

"I would like to make a passionate appeal to the IGP and the Security agencies to mount more Police Check Points on the Highway especially at accident-prone areas to ensure safety on our roads. I will also want to say that eye screening should also be carried out for our drivers. Most of them have eyes problems and could not see properly especially at night which is highly risky for passengers"

Nana Yaw Fayah advised drivers to be extra vigilant while on the road saying driving is a noble profession.

He thanked His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for asphalting principal streets in Agona Swedru and other District capitals in Region.

"This has enhanced smooth transportation of goods and services thus boosting the local economy in all our lorry stations across the country

Today's conference was to remind our drivers about Did and Don'ts on our highways. It was also to sensitize them about a cordial relationship that should exist between drivers and passengers

We gather here to tap knowledge from our Local and Branch executives and to share information about our operations

Station Masters at our various Lorry stations have been tasked to ensure that every vehicle that leaves the station is in good condition before hitting the road"

Nana Yaw Fayah appealed to officials of DVLA to reconsider operations of Private Driving Schools dotted across the country adding that most of their products were immature for the Driving industry.

"How can a driving license be issued to someone who attended Driving School just after Three (3) months of training as compared to a Driver's mate do on the job training for over three years? That is why we want to attribute recent road accidents to Driving Schools"