Suspension Of Consular Services

The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana, USA, wishes to inform the general public that due to the increase and rapid spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) both in the United States of America and globally, it has become necessary to take precautionary measures to protect its clients.

In this regard, the Consular Department will suspend both mailed and in-person services for the issuance of Ghanaian visas and passports effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

All mails received prior to the effective date will be processed and dispatched to applicants.

The Embassy in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is also suspending all official travels and public engagements.

For regular updates, please visit our website at www.ghanaembassydc . org and our social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For emergency consular assistance, please contact:

Email:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected] c.org