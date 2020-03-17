N/R: NCA Urge Consumers To Be Wary Of Fraudulent Messages

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has urged telecom consumers to be mindful of fraudulent unsolicited messages that appear on their phones by reporting all cases for investigations.

The general public have also been urged to read through messages to be sure of where the message is coming from.

This was made known at an outreach programme organised by the authority to commemorate the International Consumer Day.

The outreach which centered on the theme "Information and Education: The Tools for Consumer Empowerment and Protection" covered religious bodies and Senior High Schools.

Places visited included; Dabopka Senior High and the Lighthouse Chapel international in the Tamale Metropolis.

Consumers were taken through their rights pertaining to the use of communication tools.

The Tamale Zonal Manager of NCA Abukari Iddrisu Aloma, stressed the need for consumers to report suspicious messages for investigations.

"These are usually messages under the pretence of awarding consumers a prize or promotions just to lure them into believing if they adhere to the directives of the message, they will win, thus end up been defrauded," he noted

Mr. Aloma admonished consumers to be careful not to fall under such schemes and gimmicks.

He admonished consumers to report issues that has to do with the wrongful deduction of airtime, or any offers to the office.

Against this background, he said consumers should first call their service provider or go to the office of their service provider to lay the complaint and if it is not addressed, then they should report to NCA by going to a nearby office or through the NCA website.