17.03.2020

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Donates Rambo 500 Poly Tanks To Bompieso Community

By Francis Cudjoe
In her bid to finding solution to the challenges facing the water and sanitation sector in her area, the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has donated three-piece of Rambo 500 water storage tanks to the people of Bompieso a community in her area.

The move was to ensure uninterrupted sustainable management of water resources and access to safe water which is essential for unlocking economic growth and productivity and providing significant leverage for existing investments in health and education for constituents to actualize the sustainable development goal (SDG).

The constituency chairman, Mr Abbeam Danso presented the 6000 litres storage tanks to the people on behalf of the Minister on Monday, 16 March 2020.

He disclosed that the donation was in response to a call from the opinion leaders of the community following a recent visit by the MP to the area.

Chairman said, the MP appreciated the challenges of the community and decided to provide storage tanks to assist the people to store water for safe use since water we say, is life.

The elected community leaders, on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for the kind gesture.

