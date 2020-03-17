Lancaster University Ghana’s Precautions In The Fight Against COVID-19

In an effort to protect the safety and wellbeing of its community, Lancaster University Ghana will be suspending on-campus classes and activities from the 17th of March 2020. This is following the Ghanaian Government’s recent mandate to all Education Institutions after six COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

The community is advised to avoid gathering in large groups, and to observe prescribed social distancing and good personal hygiene. Students and staff are also advised to employ the basic protective measures advised by the WHO which includes washing hands frequently, covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, and maintaining at least a distance of 1 metre between themselves and anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.

Students will continue to be able to access Lancaster University’s online library of resources, as well as keep in touch with their lecturers through Moodle. In addition to this, all student support services will be available online as well.

Professor Malcolm McIver, Provost of Lancaster University Ghana, stressed on LUG’s commitment to providing the necessary support to the student and staff community during this time: “Please be assured that LUG remains committed to providing all of our students with the best possible education and to that end alternative methods of delivery are currently being put in place to ensure that. Fortunately, we had anticipated the Governments decision, and thanks to the forward planning of our management team we are confident that we will continue to meet the learning needs of our students and safeguard their wellbeing.”

Lancaster University Ghana is monitoring the situation and will communicate any further updates as necessary.

Whilst the university is closed, current students and parents who have any questions or queries can contact the Head of Student Affairs Department via email [email protected] . In addition, our October intake is still ongoing and interested prospective students and parents can call 0209 607 008 or email [email protected] to make an inquiry about studying at Lancaster University Ghana.

About Lancaster University Ghana:

Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) is a partnership between Lancaster University (LU) and Transnational Academic Group Ghana (TAG Ghana). For over 50 years Lancaster University has been providing World Class education to students across the world. Lancaster University holds top ten positions in all major UK league tables and a global league table position inside the top 150 of all universities world-wide. Transnational Academic Group (TAG) provides students across emerging markets access to top-ranked post-secondary and executive education. Over the last decade, TAG has successfully delivered programs in academic partnership with some of the world’s top ranked institutions, and has had over 2,000 graduates across Africa and the Middle East.

Lancaster University Ghana provides a world class degree in Ghana delivered by exceptional academic staff, with outstanding student support, scholarships, and a family friendly experience. LUG has a distinctive approach to education focusing on helping its graduates develop a creative approach to problem solving, an ethic of service, and the ability to meet any challenges that lie ahead of them. For further information visit https://lancaster.edu.gh/