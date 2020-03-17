Dumsor Hit Accra Again

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is blaming Monday’s power outage in parts of the national capital- Accra on a technical issue from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

In a communique, ECG explained “that the outage being experienced in parts of Accra and other ECG operational areas is due to a technical challenge from GRIDCo”.

While apologizing for the inconvenience caused, ECG assured that the power supply will be restored to the affected areas once the glitches are resolved.

“Customers should please note that power supply will be restored to all affected areas immediately GRIDCo rectifies the situation. The inconvenience caused bu this technical challenge from GRIDCo is deeply regretted.”

Areas such as Adabraka, Lapaz, North Kaneshie are some of the areas in Accra affected by Monday’s blackout.

In the past weeks, there has been a widespread power outage in parts of the country compelling some Ghanaians in the affected regions to take to social media to voice out their displeasure.

citinewsroom.com also understands that the issue has to do with challenges being encountered by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Recent intermittent power outages over – Amewu

The Minister of Energy had also stated that the recent intermittent power outages in the country have come to an end.

He gave the assurance after the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited's (WAPCo) successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20 feet offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The cleaning and inspection exercise triggered pockets of power outages following the shutdown of WAPCo's pipeline.

Speaking to the media, John Peter Amewu said: “We admit there were interruptions but we managed it. I am happy to announce that the cleaning exercise is completed and we have resumed gas flow. I can assure you that a lot of measures have been put in place for a stable supply of power. We have sufficient generation power and we have sufficient finances to back it. Dumsor is a thing of the past.”

