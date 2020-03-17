Aviation Workers Strike Over Encroachment Of Company’s Lands

Listen to article

A strike by the Union and professional Associations of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is in full force at the Kotoka International Airport.

Aviation safety, financial and other services were grounded on Monday, March 16, 2020, in protest of the encroachment of lands belonging to the GCAA in parts of Accra.

This, unfortunately, comes at a time when their services are needed most at the Airport particularly due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The action is also characterized by the wearing of the red arm and wrist bands by the workers to express their displeasure.

The Staff Association had earlier threatened to withdraw some services which are critical to aviation safety.

The move is in reaction to what the workers describe as the inability of management to heed their concerns over the encroachment of some aviation lands at La Wireless and Nkwatanang in Accra.

At least 660 acres of land located at La Wireless and Nkwatanang have been cited as being illegally occupied by some individuals and organizations.

The Aviation Minister is however expected to tour the lands in question as the Ministry seeks an amicable solution to the concerns raised by the workers’ unions.

The Minister had in an earlier statement described the workers' threat as unfortunate, saying efforts were already being made to address their concerns.

The Ministry had gone ahead to assure all passengers of air transport that there will be no disruptions to flights from Monday, March 16.

---citinewsroom