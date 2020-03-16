COVID-19: Gov’t Urged To Implement Comprehensive Digital Response Strategy To Minimize Impact

The Chamber of Technology has appealed to the government of Ghana to ‘develop and implement a comprehensive digital response strategy to manage the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) for the continuity of business and government operations.

In a statement issued by the Chamber, it says it foresee Ghana being affected economically by COVID 19.

According to the Chamber, the current developments in the country where 6 cases have already been recorded may affect the social and economic lives of Ghanaians.

It added that "While urged the citizenry to adhere to strict positive hygiene practices and social distancing, the Chamber of Technology has encouraged people to use existing digital tools for social activities and business.

“We strongly encourage people to utilize existing digital tools and channels for their social activities, business, and financial transactions”, a statement from the organization said.

After making several recommendations, the statement concludes that: The Ghana Chamber of Technology would support and work with all stakeholders in all efforts to find solutions to manage the spread of COVID-19.

“Our members are available to assist businesses and individuals to develop and implement workable digital response plans to ensure quality social and business continuity in all aspects of our society, " the chamber emphasised.

Read the full statement below to get tips on how to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the social and economic lives of persons and businesses: