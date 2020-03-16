Closure of Universities, Senior High Schools, and Basic Schools – More Could Be Done: Nana Frimpomaa.

The directive from the Presidency on the closure of all schools and universities in Ghana in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is a step in the right direction. We express our utmost commendation to the government for instituting these measures in light of the highly infectious nature of the virus. It is also worthy of note that in spite of these welcoming directives, initial measures to manage the infection were not bold enough to contain the entry and spread of the coronavirus in the country. These challenging times, however, provide the nation with a rare opportunity to create structures to combat future outbreaks of infectious pandemics.

In the meantime, whiles schools have been ordered to close down, government can make good use of the situation by considering these proposed measures to proactively combat the spread of the pandemic within our communities. These measures include:

An appeal to the government to make immediate transportation of these students (especially boarders at the SHS level) to their destinations, as this is an impromptu situation and some parents may not be in the financial situation to immediately evacuate their wards.

This period of closure of schools provide the government to utilize the immense knowledge and energies of our university students of break to be at the forefront of the nation’s community sensitization campaign to manage the pandemic. The $100 million funds allocated by the government provides good grounds to focus the management of this pandemic on preventive measures instead of reactive measures. Fund from this amount could, therefore, be allocated to the proposed preventive community sensitization campaign to be spearheaded by university and tertiary students whose academic work has been put on hold in our bid to combat this pandemic. This preventive community sensitization campaign could involve:

Community door to door how to maintain a good preventive lifestyle to avoid contracting the infection, and what to do if one eventually contracts the infection to avoid spreading the infection.

In going about these community education and sensitization campaigns, they could also be used as the medium to distribute free alcohol-based hand sanitizers and gloves to their respective communities. These items are known to effectively check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Education campaigns targeting market sellers (especially foodstuff sellers) who form a very risky bracket in the spread of the virus. This is due to the nature of their frequent handling of their food products including all potential buyers. This mode could also serve as a very risky source of spread if little attention is paid here. We advocate for distribution of disposable gloves and hand sanitizers to be made available to these market sellers at minimal cost so as to prevent any spread as possible.

The university students has a lot to offer during these challenging times and we should utilize them to manage this pandemic.

The government must be commended highly for taking a good and bold step, but there is more to be done to ensure that the coronavirus becomes history in our country. Let us all rally around the Ghana flag to fight this pandemic.

Nana Frimpomaa,

CPP Chairperson Aspirant.