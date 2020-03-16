Coronavirus: Adhere To President's Directive — Chief Imam Tells Muslims

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osamanu Sharubutu is calling on the Muslim Community to adhere to the directive by President Akufo-Addo on the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, this move will help reduce the spread of the virus from person to person.

Addressing the media at his residence, the Chief Imam said "This is a difficult moment for Ghana but in order to stay safe, it is advisable, all in the Muslim Community goes according to what President Akufo-Addo said yesterday"

The Islamic leader added that the usual meeting at the mosques, wedding and other gatherings should be brought to a halt for the next four weeks.

Sheikh Sharubutu added that Imam and care takers at the various mosques in the country should fix sanitizer at the entrance for members to use before and after prayers.

He also used the interaction to caution commentators of the various political parties to desist from politicising the COVID-19.

He said "Coronavirus does not know any political colour. It is better to allow Government to do its job in the fight against the virus. Let us not politicise the virus."

The Chief Imam also challenged President Akufo-Addo not allow any conference on Lesbianism, Gaysm, Bisexuals and Transgender (LGBT).

The Islamic Scholar added that it is demonic for people to indulge in such shameful practices adding that any Muslim involved in the act should desist.

"The Almighty Allah created woman for a man and vice versa. It is against the Holy Quaran to indulge in such unacceptable behaviour. I am urging all not to indulge in it."

The Chief Imam, however, tasked the health sector to ensure that most centres allocated for the treatment of Coronavirus cases are equipped with the necessary logistics.

He was confident that with a collaborative effort, Ghana will be able to conquer the deadly Coronavirus.