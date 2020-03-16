Sogakope Murder: Three More 'Killers' Arrested

Listen to article

Police in the Central Region have arrested three persons suspected to be connected to the killing of the assemblyman of Sogakope, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

The three were arrested from their hideout at Obom, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects are Bright Awuya, Franklin Tetteh and Stephen Ansong who were arrested over the weekend.

The three suspects have since been transferred to the Volta Regional Police Command for further action.

Four other suspects were arrested a few days in the Volta Region.

How Marcus died

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons at his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim's house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack while the deceased's wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas the family is demanding instant justice , many have also called on the security agencies in the region to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing. Angry residents

The incident has generated anger among members of the community who accused the police of failing to respond swiftly to distress calls by the deceased and his family when they noticed that the assailants were attempting to break into their room.

The residents, after temporarily blocking the Accra-Aflao road to protest the police's inaction on Sunday, went on rampage last Monday, blocking the road again amidst burning of vehicle tyres.

They also pelted stones at the police station , destroying a police vehicle and other police property.

It took the intervention of joint police and military team to disperse the rampaging youth and restore calm to the area although three residents were left injured after being hit with live bullets.

Bounties to find killers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier announced a GH¢25,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman.

In a Facebook post, he said, “[He] is offering an additional amount of GH¢25,000 to earlier offers towards reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli last Sunday and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.”

This followed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly Emmanuel Luis Agama 's GH¢10,000 bounty announcement for the same cause.

He urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

