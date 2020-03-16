Political leaders demand delay of second ro_und in French local elections

A chorus of French political leaders are demanding a delay to this Sunday's second-round municipal elections amid coronavirus fears that saw a majority of voters shun polling booths during the 15 March first round.

Turnout on Sunday hit an historic low of 45 percent — a drop of almost 20 percent from the 2014 polls — as France went into partial lockdown, with restaurants, cinemas and museums joining schools and universities in mandatory closures.

While less than one voter in two showed up to France's heavily disinfected schools and town halls to vote, families were seen en masse enjoying the spring sunshine in the country's public parks and gardens.

Opposition figures including Greens MEP Yannick Jadot (EELV) and the far-right's Marine Le Pen (RN) questioned the wisdom of holding a nationwide election amid the coronavirus pandemic that has so far caused at least 127 deaths in France.

Jadot on Monday called on the government to take an immediate decision to postpone the polls, saying it would be “totally irresponsible” to leave doubt hanging over the second round.

"The filing of the lists is officially tomorrow at 6pm; you cannot leave democracy so roughed up,” Jadot said. “The government's responsibility today is to postpone the second round.”

However constitutional experts say a postponement may be complicated given that article 56 of the Electoral Code dictates that a second-round ballot must take place on the Sunday following the first ballot.

While it has been suggested the electoral law be modified to allow for a delay, critics say this would go against the principle of fairness that requires the two ballots to be closely connected, therefore denying candidates extra time to campaign.

Meanwhile the Paris candidate from President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, Agnès Buzyn, the former health minister, said Monday she would put a stop to her campaign, but would not withdraw from the race. Buzyn called on other party candidates to "stay at home" amid the “rapidly worsening health situation”.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who's running for re-election in Le Havre, has said a decision on holding the second-round vote would be made in the coming days.

Moves to enforce stricter quarantine measures are expected Monday evening when Macron is to give his second address to the nation since the crisis began.