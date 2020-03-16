Coronavirus: Report Responsibly; Avoid Misinformation — GJA To Journalists

Listen to article

Journalists have been urged to report responsibly on the novel coronavirus in order not to spread misinformation or stoke fears and undue panic among the citizenry.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), which gave the advice, said the media has a duty to provide citizens with verified, accurate and factual reporting while avoiding sensationalism that could lead to general panic and fear.

In a statement issued and signed by the GJA Vice President, Linda Asante Agyei, the association reminded the media to bear in mind that members of the public rely on them for information and therefore sending panic-laced information out is bound to have adverse effects on them.

“We advise journalists to use reliable scientific sources in their reportage and avoid speculations, while calling on public authorities and medical institutions to provide timely and accurate information to journalists when they call on them,” the statement added.

It continued that fear-induced vocabulary that could create a state of alarm and which does not correspond to reality should be avoided by the media, pointing out that journalists must uphold the privacy of affected people to avoid stigmatization of close relatives.

“As World Health Organisation describes COVID-19 as a pandemic, the GJA urges journalists to adhere strictly to the code of ethics of the association, which provides the best antidote for misinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories that are awash on social media.”

The statement reiterated that journalists' responsibility towards the public must take precedence over any other consideration, adding that the media has a duty to increase public awareness of the situation through reporting that educated, warned and informed properly on the virus.

The GJA further urged journalists to take precautionary measures to stay safe as they work to provide the general public with news and information.

“To the general public, let us continue to follow the basic wellness practices, which include washing of hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching of eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact with sick people, and covering of nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing,” the GJA appealed.

It noted also that in order to ensure success with precautionary measures, the appropriate authorities must ensure that there is availability of water for handwashing and litter bins placed at vantage points for easy disposal of tissues used to clear the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, since the lack of such things might seriously impair the fight against COVID-19.

The GJA also commended the government for the stringent health screening measures put in place at the various ports of entry, while applauding it for committing $100 million to contain the pandemic.

---Daily Guide