Coronavirus: GBA Ask Courts To Suspend Sitting

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is calling for the suspension of all court sittings for the next 14 days in the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

In a statement dated Sunday, 15 March 2020 and signed by the GBA President, Tony Forson, the GBA said its National President has had “extensive consultations” with the Judicial Secretary regarding the “current heightened concerns about the coronavirus.”

The GBA President was “apprised of all the preparations the Judicial Service has made to prevent the spread of the virus including the procurement and distribution of industrial sanitizers and ensuring that all the protocols announced are strictly observed.”

It indicated that the GBA President intends to meet with the Chief Justice today, Monday, 16 March 2020 "to make a strong case for the suspension of court sittings for at least the next 14 days while contingency plans are made for limited court sittings taking into consideration the social distancing advice.”

The GBA President, however, advised “all lawyers to remain calm and help in the education drive in their communities to assist people to understand the guidelines which have been put by the relevant authorities.”

