Coronavirus Scare: Visitors Asked To Wash Hands Four Times At Jubilee House

The Jubilee House has placed hand sanitizers from the point of entry to the front of all offices within the building.

Visitors to the Presidency will have to wash their hands four times before meeting whoever they had gone to visit.

These new measures start from the security checkpoint through to other vantage points all through the presidency.

All the offices also have hand sanitizers mounted at their doors.

Hand sanitizers are installed at the main entrance where visitors go through before security checks.

Confirmed cases in Ghana

Ghana has six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, at an emergency press briefing confirmed that Ghana had recorded two cases of the novel virus.

The government on Sunday, March 15, announced that it has recorded four new cases of the virus at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the country by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on the 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

---citinewsroom