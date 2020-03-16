Coronavirus: GIJ Suspend Lectures, Student Activities

Listen to article

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has announced the suspension of all lectures and student activities on campus.

Management in a statement says it is in line with President Akufo-Addo's directive on Sunday, March 15.

President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on Sunday, March 15 ordered all schools both public and private to close down effectively Monday, March 16 until further notice.

He added that public gatherings such as workshops, conferences, weddings, religious activities, funerals and other large gatherings must be suspended for the next one month.

Read full statement below:

GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism wishes to inform all students of the Institute that effective immediately, all lectures and students activities that involve gathering in large groups (including SRC Week Celebration) have been suspended in line with government directive.

Further details on alternative arrangements for effective ongoing and future academic work will be communicated by Management in due course.

Students are further urged to use this period effectively.

Thank You

Management

15th March, 2020