GRIDCo Apologises For Saturday Dumsor

The Ghana Grid Company has apologised for the widespread power outages that hit parts of the country on Saturday, March 14.

GRIDCo attributed the blackout to a disturbance on its system.

“The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public that at 8:53 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, a system disturbance on its 330KV line led to some intermittent power outages in parts of the country,” the power transmission company explained in a statement.

It said the affected areas included parts of the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern, Northern and Ashanti Regions.

The company in the statement noted that power was restored to all the affected areas by 12:20 AM on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“GRIDCo apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to its mandate of delivering reliable power supply,” the company added in a statement.

Some Ghanaian took to social media to complain about the blackout on Saturday.

Power outages in Volta and Oti Regions

There were blackouts in the Volta and Oti Regions earlier last week.

Engineers at the Electricity Company of Ghana attributed the power cuts to interrupted power supply from the Ghana Grid Company Limited at Akosombo.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Benjamin Antwi in an interview with Citi News on Monday, March 9, 2020, said the situation was subsequently stabilized.

Recent intermittent power outages over – Amewu

The Minister of Energy had earlier assured that the recent intermittent power outages in the country have come to an end.

He gave the assurance after the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited's (WAPCo) successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20 feet offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The cleaning and inspection exercise triggered pockets of power outages following the shutdown of WAPCo's pipeline.

Speaking to the media, John Peter Amewu said: “We admit there were interruptions but we managed it. I am happy to announce that the cleaning exercise is completed and we have resumed gas flow. I can assure you that a lot of measures have been put in place for a stable supply of power. We have sufficient generation power and we have sufficient finances to back it. Dumsor is a thing of the past.”

'Dumsor finally resolved but energy challenges still remain' – Akufo-Addo

Also, while delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the constant power outages, popularly known as 'dumsor', which was rampant a few years ago had become a thing of the past since his government came into power.

According to the first gentleman of the land, although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration had “overcome” the situation, there were still debts that needed to be settled following power agreements signed by the previous government.

“It gives me great pleasure to be able to say that we have overcome the dumsor menace. But unfortunately, I cannot say we have resolved all our energy problems. It is still work in progress. Further, the five years of energy crisis led to the signing of what can only be described as usurious contracts that have landed our country with a huge financial burden. The take or pay contracts resulted in the country being saddled with expensive excess power and our having to pay nearly US$1billion in 2018 and 2019 for power we do not need.”

“We are working to find a way out to ensure reliable power supply at a cost that will make us competitive in the region. In the meantime, the industrialization flagship program; One District, One Factory is progressing and beginning to show dividends,” Akufo-Addo stated on February 20, 2020.

---citinewsroom