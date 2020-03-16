Coronavirus: How Gh¢2 Hand Sanitizers Now Increased To Gh¢20; Others Sell At Gh¢150

Listen to article

Some shops have taken advantage of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country by increasing the prices of hand sanitizers by 200% due to the high demand.

Following the announcement of the latest four victims, making the number of cases six, some shops and pharmacies in Ghana have increased the prices overboard.

Some of the hand sanitizers before the outbreak of the Coronavirus were sold at Gh¢2.00 cedis but following the outbreak, the prices have shot up astronomically to Gh¢20.00 cedis.

At Prime Pharmacy at Airport Shell in Accra, a Hand RX hand sanitizer is going for Gh 70.00 Ghana cedis. Some of the sanitizers are also being sold between Gh80.00 and Gh150.00 cedis.

Reactions on social media:

Paapa Kojo Nhyira on his Facebook wall posted, “The reason why some of our formal President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings “Papa J” would forever be our Hero…imagine this Kalabuley act of thievery..anka soldiers, bey3 mo se fomframm with a severe Beatings…thieves…awibalao.”

Kofi Kaf also on Facebook posted, “This was shared in a WhatsApp group I belong to! Ghanaians preach hospitality and humanity, but we allow greed to overshadow it. You sold this at X cedis and still made profits. Why inflate the price because it’s in demand and you feel it’s your cocoa season? Unfortunate. Very unfortunate!”

Over 160,000 people have so far been infected by the virus worldwide with China leading with several deaths.