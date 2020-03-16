Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo Announces New Guidelines [Full list]

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) announced new public gathering advisories.

The advisories were given by President Nana Akufo-Addo in a special national address following the announcement of four new confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Among other things, Universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools have been asked to close down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Concerts, workshops, sporting events, and all religious events have also been banned by the President.

He noted in his address that the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

Read the full guidelines below:

1. All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance;

2. All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes. However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols;

3. The Government of Ghana's Travel Advisory issued earlier today should be observed as announced;

4. Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff;

5. Establishments, such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots, should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands;

6. The Ministry of Transport should work with the transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals, by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands; and

7. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development should co-ordinate, with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.

---citinewsroom