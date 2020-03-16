Coronavirus: Citi FM/Citi TV Suspends 2020 MOGO, Other Outdoor Events

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV regrets to announce the suspension of all station outdoor events until further notice.

This is in line with the global COVID-19 pandemic and recent confirmed cases in Ghana.

The affected events are;

1. The Accra Music Expo which was slated for the 21st of March 2020.

2. MOGO (Music of Ghanaian Origin) Concert which was slated for the 28th of March 2020.

We will announce new dates for the events as soon as the situation improves.

Refunds for all tickets already purchased will be made available to patrons.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and we encourage everyone to frequently wash your hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, use a good hand sanitizer and cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

If you experience symptoms call the emergency hotlines immediately.

---citinewsroom