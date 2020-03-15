All Workshops, Conferences, Religious Activities Must Be Suspended — Akufo-Addo Orders

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the suspension of all public gatherings for the next month.

He said workshops, conferences, church activities, weddings and funeral gatherings among others should be suspended to reduce further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The President said schools both private and public must be closed down on Monday March 16 until further notice.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his address to the nation today Sunday March 15.

As at noon today, Sunday March 15, 2020, four more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday March 12, 2020.

The next two cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13 while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.