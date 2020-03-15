Coronavirus Scare: GIMPA-GRASAG Urges Gov't To Shut Down Schools

Listen to article

The President of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Mr. Raphael Apetorgbor has called on government to direct heads of schools to suspend lectures and classes nationwide to avoid further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said the suspension of classes would help limit infections in university lecture halls where the pandemic is likely to spread faster.

“I would plead with government to order the suspension of lectures in all institutions either public or private from the crèches to the tertiary in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virulent CONVI-19,” he stated.

In a statement, Mr. Apetorgbor asked government to ban public gatherings and places of worship in order to further strengthen the country’s ability to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

He urged citizens to be more vigilant and observe the recommended hygiene rules, especially frequent washing hand with clean water and soap.

“I would encourage citizens and students to be very vigilant and observe the precautionary rules outlined by the Ghana Health Service in order to curtail the pandemic,” he stressed.

Mr. Apetorgbor further encouraged government to strengthen the closure of the borders as a precaution measure and intensify public education about the disease.

“Student leaders should also use their influence to educate their followers about the preventive measures of the pandemic”, he noted.

The coronavirus have rippled across the globe as death toll from the pandemic surged past 6,000 with nearly 150,000 infections.

Ghana has recorded six confirmed cases of coronavirus and no death.