Coronavirus: Situational Updates Of Victims In Ghana

This update is a follow up of the press brief by the Ministry of Health and Information that announced the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases and consequently declared the outbreak in Ghana on the 12th March 2020.

Both individual index cases returned to Ghana from outside the country, one from Turkey, and the other from Norway, hence were imported cases of COVID-19.

The first is a 36-year-old Ghanaian male, resident in Accra, who returned to Ghana from a trip in Turkey on the 29th February 2020. He developed symptoms on the 10th March and reported to health facility on the 12th March, where he was identified as a suspected case of COVID-19. Sample was taken on the same day and report was received on the same day 12th March 2020 as the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The second is a 60-year-old Norwegian male, who returned to Accra (Ghana) on the 7th March 2020. Symptoms started on the 12 March and he reported to a doctor the same day. Sample was taken and sent to the Laboratory and the report was received on the same day that confirmed COVID-19.

Both patient cases had no symptoms on arrival but presented with symptoms of fever and acute respiratory illness 12 and 5 days later respectively.

Both are currently under treatment in stable conditions.

Tracing of contacts have started and is ongoing.

On Friday the 13th of March 2020, two more new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, one (1) each from the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

The first is a 56-year-old man, a Ghanaian who returned from a trip in the United Kingdom, on the 4th March 2020 after 10 days stay in the UK. He developed symptoms on the 10th March, reported to a Hospital in Obuasi on the 12th March where he was identified as a suspected case of COVID-19. Sample was taken on the same day and report was received at KCCR Laboratory, KNUST Kumasi on the same day 13th March 2020, which confirmed case of COVID-19.

The second is a @@-year-old, a Ghanaian female, a student who returned to Ghana on the 9th March 2020 from a trip to the United States of America. She developed symptoms on the 13th March and reported to health facility on the same day 13th March. Sample was taken as a suspected case of COVID-19, sent to the laboratory (NMIMR); and the report was received on the same day 13 March, that confirmed case of COVID-19.

Both are currently receiving treatment under isolation and are in stable conditions.

Tracing and management of contacts started yesterday and is ongoing.

Yesterday, we received another report of two (2) new confirmed cases from NMIMR.

The first of the two is a 42-year-old Ghanaian male, who returned to Ghana on the 8th March 2020. He had travelled to Switzerland and UK in the past 14 days.

Symptoms started on the 9th March, and she reported to a health facility on the 14th March and sample was taken upon suspicion of COVID-19 and sent to the Laboratory on the 14th. Laboratory results were received the night of 14th March and was confirmed positive for COVID-19. He is receiving treatment under isolation and currently, his condition is stable.

The second is a 41-year-old Ghanaian male, reported to Tema General Hospital on 14th March 2020 with history of fever, and respiratory symptoms which started on the 10th March 2020. He had travelled to Germany and Turkey in the past 14 days. He is receiving treatment under isolation and currently, his condition is stable.

Both patient cases had no symptoms on arrival but presented with symptoms of fever and acute respiratory illness 12 and 5 days later respectively.

Both are currently under treatment in stable conditions.

Tracing of contacts have started and is ongoing.

This brings to a total of six (6) confirmed COVID-19 cases, with no death in Ghana as of 14 March 2020. All six (6) cases are imported.

We wish to take the opportunity to remind all Ghanaians and people living in Ghana to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures. Key among them are as follows:

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Avoid shaking of hands.

Cover the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately into trash bin.

Keep a distance of at least two meters away from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing.

It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough rest and sleep.

Restrict travels to critical travels only as directed by the president.

Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call the following numbers immediately for help: 0509497700, 0558439868

Thank you.

DETAILS OF CONTACT AS OF 14 MARCH 2020

Location / ID Contacts Identified Contacts Followed UP CASE 1 Seth 32 32 CASE 2 Norwegian 107 68 CASE 3 Legon 12 CASE 4 Obuasi 30 30

By The Ministry Of Information, Ministry Of Health / Ghana Health Service