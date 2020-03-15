Coronavirus: Ashesi University Suspends Classes; Moves To Online For Lectures

Ashesi University has announced it will suspend classes effective Monday, March 16.

This comes in the wake of the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the country.

A notice from the school said “we are suspending classes indefinitely and moving to online teaching.”

The school’s definite decision comes after the government announced a new travel advisory that includes a ban on travel to Ghana by persons from countries with more than 200 reported cases of COVID-19.

“Students, whose homes are in Ghana, will be encouraged to practice social distancing as they pack up and leave campus to return home…. International students who live off-campus will be assisted in moving to campus,” a notice sighted by Citi News indicated.

The school said it is training its non-teaching staff on how to handle suspected patients of Coronavirus on campus.

“Cleaners will be taught how to incorporate the right mix of alcohol with cleaning liquids and taught to clean frequently,” the notice said.

Throughout the week, the school indicated that it will be introducing various ways of keeping academic work online virtually while staff are trained to keep the campus safe from the virus.

The school in a series of tweets added that students who are home should not report to campus.

“Students who are already at home, are encouraged to stay through this period. Should parent(s) be coming to campus to pick up students, please note that you will not be allowed into student hostels. Parents would have to meet their ward in the car park(s) for pick-up,” one of the tweets read. University of Ghana suspends lectures

The University of Ghana earlier on Sunday announced that it has temporarily suspended lectures.

The announcement followed confirmation that one of the six cases recorded in the country was of a student who had returned from the US. Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As at noon on Sunday March 15, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020 while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

