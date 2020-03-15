Coronavirus: Don't Panic — Doctor Counsels

A private medical practitioner has advised Ghanaians not to panic in the wake of the COVID-19 in the country.

According to Dr. Abdul Wahab M. Kahnde when people become fearful they are most likely to disobey safety rules and regulations and could likely get infected with the coronavirus.

He stressed that even though there is no conventional treatment for the virus but people should stop speculating fear and creating tensions but report symptoms to the nearest hospital.

Dr. Abdul Wahab reacting to if doctors were not breaking the very code of their profession said:

"The coronavirus is a pandemic and its cases it are reported to the World Health Organisation and its code surpasses the patient's code of conduct of non-disclosure of their conditions."

He further said it does not defame people to have their names published and advised families to take their members back if they recover from the virus.

"If the system clears someone then it means the person is free and does not have the virus in him. And should be accepted into the family again".

Meanwhile, Ghana's historic accretion has it that the epidemic influenza killed 100,000 people in less than six months between 1918 and 1919.

The report by The Journal of African History said a majority of the deaths were recorded in the far north.

However, Ghana has so far recorded six cases of Corona Virus infections.