Obuasi East District Equips Assembly Members

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah has appealed to the Assembly Members in the District to be abreast with standing orders of the Local Government and District Assembly system since they are the law-making body of the Assembly.

This she said, would enable them to contribute meaningfully and effectively during assembly meetings. She was opening a day’s Orientation and Training Programme for Assembly members in the Obuasi East district which comprises both elected and government appointees on 13th March 2020.

The DCE said the aim of the training was to equip them with knowledge and qualities of a good leader and also to sharpen the capacity and skills of participants, she urged the participants to take the course seriously.

Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, the District Coordinating Director for Obuasi East District Assembly who served as a Facilitator for the Training program took participants through topics like the Local Government and District Assembly System, Functions of the Assembly, Decentralization in Ghana, The Role of Assembly Members, Model Standing Orders of the Assembly, Functions of the Sub Committees and the Organogram (Structure) of the Assembly.

Mr. Ntoso, also emphasized the need for the training, he posited that the design of the local government structure places the Assembly Member position as the interface between the assembly and the local people, this he said implies that, Assembly Members must have appropriate level of knowledge and skills to enable them exercise their mandate in a responsive manner.

On his part, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Honorable Jeff Kwadwo Agyei Oware urged the Assembly Members to interact with their community members, coordinate ideas towards the development of their respective communities for the necessary attention.

Some Assembly Members who spoke to the Information Services Department could not hide their joy since in their view, educative programmes like this is what they need to contribute effectively to the Assembly. They appealed to the Assembly to periodically organize programmes like this to enrich their knowledge.