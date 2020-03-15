Coronavirus: Travellers From Countries With Over 200 Cases Not Allowed In Ghana

Government has announced new travel directives for persons seeking to enter Ghana following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

At a press briefing today, Sunday, March 15, 2020, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that travellers from coronavirus-hit countries with cases exceeding 200 will not be allowed in the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

The Information Minister also disclosed that travels to Ghana are strongly discouraged following the outbreak.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah further disclosed that airlines have been instructed to not to allow persons from countries with over 200 cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.

“All travels to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice. Any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens who has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of COVID-19 will not be allowed into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed to not allow such persons into the jurisdiction,” he said.

At the press briefing, the Information Minister also announced that there will be a “mandatory 14 days self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the country.”

“There will now be a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Guidelines for the self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian port of entry,” he added.

Among other things, the Information Minister announced a new website, http://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/ for all updates on the outbreak of the virus in Ghana.

Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed

Four more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.

---citinewsroom