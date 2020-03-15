CHRI Africa Office Commemorates Commonwealth Day With Basic And Tertiary Students

Ghana joined the rest of the 53 member countries in the Commonwealth family to commemorate Commonwealth Day 2020.

The day is celebrated every year on the second Monday of March by mostly former territories of the British Empire to consolidate their political, social and cultural association with member states.

This year's celebrations which was held under the theme, 'Delivering a Common Future', was marked at Ghana Insurance Commission’s Conference Hall in Accra under the auspices of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative-(CHRI) Africa Office, Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Head of CHRI Africa Office, Ms Mina Mensah in her welcome remarks said, “this year’s theme of a Connected Commonwealth should galvanize us to push the values and principles of Democracy and Human Rights to the benefit of member nations and the world at large.

The Australian High Commissioner, H.E Andrew Barnes in his keynote address quoted the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Shridath Ramphal who said that “The Commonwealth cannot negotiate for the world but can help the world negotiate”.

Mr Sam Okudzeto, the Board Chairman of CHRI Africa Office and a Member of Council of State who Chaired the event noted that the Commonwealth is still relevant because of its shared values and diverse network.

The event was climaxed with different activities from students from selected basic schools and the universities in Accra. The activities involved a debate between Kaneshie Kingsway 1 and Adabraka Cluster of Schools on the topic “Can Connecting, innovating and transforming deliver a common future for the Commonwealth?”.

Kaneshie Kingsway 1 basic school speaking for the motion, was victorious. A second debate was held between University of Ghana, Legon Debate Society, and the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Debate Club on the topic “Is the Commonwealth still relevant?”.

The Debate Society of University of Ghana Legon, who spoke against the motion, won the contest. A model Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was organized by participating schools. The Queen’s message was also read by a student from the basic schools.

A tree planting exercise was organized for Commonwealth Day 2019. Selected basic schools were handed seedlings to plant and nurture on their various school compounds.

The purpose is to conserve the environment against climate change through practical interventions which is one of the goals of the Commonwealth.

The trees were inspected and marks allocated to the participating schools. These schools were awarded at the program. Kaneshie Kingsway 1 came in first, Wajir Barracks “A” came in second and the third place was occupied by Wajir Barracks “B”.

CHRI presented prizes in the form of trophies, certificates and text books to participating schools to foster teaching and learning.