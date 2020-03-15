Coronavirus: 151 Contacts Have Been Traced – Dr. Badu Sarkodie

A total number of 151 contacts have been traced to four individuals who have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

This was revealed by the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie at a press briefing held on Sunday.

He announced that four more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana bringing the total figure to six.

He said the first was a 56-year-old Ghanaian who returned from a trip in the United Kingdom on the 4th of March 2020.

“He stayed in the UK for 10 days. He developed symptoms on the 12th of March and reported to a health facility in Obuasi.

Dr. Sarkodie said the second is a woman and a student who travelled to the US. “stayed there for about 10 days and returned to Ghana on the 10th of March.”

He noted that on March 13, 2020 she started showing symptoms that which were later found to be COVID-19.

---citinewsroom