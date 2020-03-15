Coronavirus: Government Must Initiate Bold Measures To Control The Pandemic – Nana Frimpomaa

The global Coronavirus pandemic is nowhere in Ghana, as confirmed by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on March 12, 2020. Given the rapid spread of the virus all over the world in recent weeks, it was just a matter of when Ghana was going to record its first case of infection within its borders.

According to the Minister’s press release, the infected individuals were two unrelated persons who entered the country from Norway and Turkey respectively. The issue of concern now is on rigorous contact tracing and quarantining them. In the short term, whiles contact tracing is going on, the health and safety of Ghanaians should be safeguarded to prevent the rapid spread of the virus among citizens. In light of this, it is my judgment that the Minister’s press release did not provide precautionary measures which were bold enough to manage the virus in the country.

I, therefore, propose these measures to the leadership of Ghana to consider implementing immediately to tackle the infection proactively:

Immediate closure of all universities, secondary schools and boarding facilities for two weeks to ensure social distancing whiles the government works on tracing contacts and stabilizing the situation. The Ghana International School has already taken a proactive measure to close school from next week whiles the situation is being brought under consideration. The level of water shortages in the country in general, and boarding schools, in particular, means that the nation stands to suffer greatly in the event of a confirmed case of the virus within any boarding system. This will place the Ghana Education system and school authorities within a dire predicament as to whether to quarantine the schools and risk more infections in the event of a confirmed case of coronavirus, or sending the students home in the event of infection. In either way, the risks are too high for the nation, hence the best and most prudent measure now is to IMMEDIATELY close down boarding schools for a predefined period of time to prevent any casualties.

Immediately ban international travel from nations with uncontrollable community infection rates of the Coronavirus.

Government should as a matter of immediate priority, make arrangements to give attention to the oldest members of society as they are the demographic with the highest mortality rate all over the world.

Finally, government should begin considering measures to discourage public gatherings which may enhance the spread of the virus. It is prudent these measures are considered now before we start recording community transmission cases.

These have been very necessary as the Ghanaian do not go to the hospital as the first point of call, but may rather resort to herbal remedies and religious modes of managing the situation before it gets out of control.

I am by this release calling on government to take very bold and immediate actions to counteract this infection. Long Live Ghana.

Nana Frimpomaa,

CPP Chairperson Aspirant.