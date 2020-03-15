Political Parties Urged To Set Up Schools To Train Their Commentators

An academician at Kumasi Technical University Dr. Kwasi Sarfo-Adu is urging political parties to set up schools to train their commentators on the right use of language ahead of the 2020 elections.

He says this is important to avoid creating a situation where party spokespersons resort to the use of insults to propagate their messages.

“They should set up training institutions to train commentators on how to speak. You don’t need to shout, you don’t need to be angry to carry across your messages. You can disagree with somebody without insulting the person. So, they need to school their people on some of these things,” Dr. Sarfo Adu said.

He was speaking at a lecture at the University of Ghana organized by the John A. Kufuor Foundation to put out details of his research analyzing former president John Agyekum Kufuor’s speeches as presidential candidate.

He concluded the former president was an inspirational, motivational and strategic person in the way he communicates.

The research is titled: JAK the challenger versus the incumbent: A rhetorical analysis of the campaign speeches of John Agyekum Kufuor in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections.

CEO of the John A. Kufuor Foundation Prof. Baffour Agyeman - Duah noted there are key lessons in how former President Kufuor used language for other politicians who are still in the business of political campaigning to learn from.

“I think today’s presentation illustrates how politicians seeking power and those seeking to retain power should conduct themselves,” he said.

“The use of language is very important. There are words that may be appropriate for this occasion, but may not be for another occasion,“ he added.

Dr. Kwasi Sarfo-Adu who conducted the research was a senior lecturer who taught communication skills at the Department of Liberal Studies at Kumasi Technical University.

He is currently on post-retirement contract there and also teaches on part-time basis at the Department of English, KNUST.

He is also a cocoa farmer.