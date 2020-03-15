Coronavirus: Four More Tested Positive By News Desk Listen to articleFour more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana. This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country. This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country. The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region. More soon. ---citinewsroom
Coronavirus: Four More Tested Positive
Four more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.
This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.
This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.
The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.
More soon.
---citinewsroom