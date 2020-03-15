ModernGhanalogo

15.03.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: Four More Tested Positive

By News Desk
Four more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.

This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

More soon.

---citinewsroom

