Coronavirus: Gov't To Update Ghanaians Today

The government through the Ministry of Information will at 1pm today, Sunday hold the second press briefing to update the public on the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

The briefing will be the first major formal update by the government since the announcement of Ghana’s first two cases of the virus on Thursday [March 13, 2020].

Those cases involved a senior official of the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey into the country.

The government has already increased public education on the virus and has been emphasizing among other things regular handwashing to stop the spread of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier imposed a travel ban on all public officials and advocated for the public to avoid handshakes.

---citinewsroom