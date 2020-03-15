Coronavirus: Bui Power Authority Orders Staff Whose Daughters Attend 3 Int'l Schools To Self-Quarantine

Listen to article

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has asked its staff whose wards attend some three international schools which have closed down to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

Staff of Bui Power who have also been in contact with employees of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have also been ordered to do same.

These instructions come on the back of the temporary closure of the Ghana International School, German Swiss School, and Lincoln Community School over the coronavirus scare.

Similarly, offices of the UNDP and UNESCO in Ghana have also followed suit.

According to BPA, this is to show its commitment to “ensuring a safe working environment” for its workers.

In a statement, it said that staff who fall in the stated categories should “submit their names to the Human Resources Unit by close of day March 13, 2020”.

---citinewsroom