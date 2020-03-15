Dumsor Hit Parts Of Ghana

There was widespread power cut in Ghana.

The lights went off a few minutes after 9 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in parts of the country including Greater Accra, Central, Northern, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta and Oti Regions.

citinewsroom.com understands that the issue has to do with challenges being encountered by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Bono, Ahafo, Bona East, Ashanti and Western Regions have light, according to Citi News correspondents in those regions.

Some Ghanaians in the affected regions have taken to social media to voice out their displeasure:

Power outages in Volta and Oti Regions

There were blackouts in the Volta and Oti Regions earlier this week.

Engineers at the Electricity Company of Ghana attributed the power cuts to interrupted supply from the Ghana Grid Company Limited at Akosombo.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Benjamin Antwi in an interview with Citi News on Monday, March 9, 2020 said the situation was subsequently stabilized.

Recent intermittent power outages over – Amewu

The Minister of Energy recently stated that the recent intermittent power outages in the country have come to an end.

His assurance comes after the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited's (WAPCo) successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20 feet offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The internal inspection of the 569km offshore pipeline was completed last week; almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020.

The cleaning and inspection exercise triggered pockets of power outages following the shutdown of WAPCo's pipeline.

Speaking to the media, John Peter Amewu reiterated the government's commitment to providing constant power supply.

“We admit there were interruptions but we managed it. I am happy to announce that the cleaning exercise is completed and we have resumed gas flow. I can assure you that a lot of measures have been put in place for a stable supply of power. We have sufficient generation power and we have sufficient finances to back it. Dumsor is a thing of the past.”

—citinewsroom