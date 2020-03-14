Coronavirus: Zanetor Sensitise Constituents On Preventive Measures

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Rawlings has embarked on an outreach program to educate constituents on how to prevent infection of the novel Coronavirus.

The exercise comes after Ghana’s neighbouring countries and the country itself recorded positive cases of coronavirus infection.

She also presented sanitary items to members of the constituency including the Adabraka Mosque where she delivered a talk on how to prevent an outbreak within the community.

“The coronavirus is here, and we cannot take chances. This week I’ve been touring my constituency sensitizing and providing my constituents with practical tips on how to minimize the risk of exposure to # covid19 . I also supported the Adabraka mosque with some sanitary items. In Klottey Korle, we’re not taking any chances. # TogetherWeBuild,” she posted on social media.

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announced that the country had confirmed two imported cases.

The patients had returned from Norway and Turkey.

One of the patients was later disclosed as a top official of the Norwegian Embassy while the other is a Ghanaian staff of the United Nationals Development Programme (UNDP).

The Embassy and the UN offices in Accra have currently closed down as staff have been asked to self-quarantine.

Health officials in the country have increased public education, emphasizing personal hygiene including regular handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

