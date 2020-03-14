ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: TD Jakes Cancels Sunday Services, All Church Activities

By News Desk
TD JakesTD Jakes
Listen to article

Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. also known as T. D. Jakes, the head pastor of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch, has cancelled all church activities over the COVID-19 scare.

This includes gatherings, auxiliary ministries, Sunday Service and Wednesday Night Bible Service, until further notice.

In a statement, T.D Jakes encouraged his church members to take advantage of the church’s online broadcasting services to access the Word of God from the comfort of their home on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 9 a.m.

The move, according to the internationally acclaimed preacher, is to ensure the safety of The Potter’s House family.

The United States, as of Friday, 13 March 22020, had surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday and has banned citizens of 26 European countries with cases of COVID-19 from coming to America.

---classfmonline

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Exonerated National School Feeding Coordinator Fired
58 minutes ago

South Africans returned from virus-hit Wuhan
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line