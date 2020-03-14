Coronavirus: TD Jakes Cancels Sunday Services, All Church Activities

Listen to article

Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. also known as T. D. Jakes, the head pastor of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch, has cancelled all church activities over the COVID-19 scare.

This includes gatherings, auxiliary ministries, Sunday Service and Wednesday Night Bible Service, until further notice.

In a statement, T.D Jakes encouraged his church members to take advantage of the church’s online broadcasting services to access the Word of God from the comfort of their home on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 9 a.m.

The move, according to the internationally acclaimed preacher, is to ensure the safety of The Potter’s House family.

The United States, as of Friday, 13 March 22020, had surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday and has banned citizens of 26 European countries with cases of COVID-19 from coming to America.

