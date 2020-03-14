ModernGhanalogo

14.03.2020

Coronavirus: Run If There’re No Protective Equipment – GRNMA To Nurses

By News Desk
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association has advised its members who are providing healthcare for COVID-19 victims in isolated facilities to run for their lives if the needed protective equipment are not provided to them.

The Association has also asked its members to be alert in the wake of the two confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

In a statement, the association urged the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary logistic required to prevent the spread of the virus at the isolated treatment centers.

One of the infected persons in Ghana is a Norwegian diplomat while the other is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey.

Read full statement below:

