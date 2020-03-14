The Cameroonian Anglophone crisis

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about Iraq's prime minister. We have RFI English journalist Laura Angela Bagnetto with us this week – she'll tell you about her recent reporting trip to Cameroon. There's great music and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday.

This week's quiz: On 8 February, I asked you a question about Iraq: there had been massive anti-government demonstrations in the country since October and hundreds of protesters had been killed.

Iran's prime minister was unable to quell the protests and resigned in November.

From his resignation in November until 1 February, no new prime minister had been appointed, as neither the Parliament nor the president had been able to find a prime minister candidate on which both the Parliament and the protesters could agree.

Finally, on the first of February, Iraq's president Barham Saleh stepped up and appointed one.

And that was your question. You were to send to me the names of both the new prime minister of Iraq and the name of the prime minister who resigned in November.

The answer is: Iraq's new prime minister is Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi. Adel Abdul Mahdi was his predecessor.

Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is no new player in Iraq: he is a former member of Parliament and the former minister of communications. But he is not tarnished by the corruption allegations that dog many other Iraqi political figures.

The selection of Mr. Allawi is an effort to pick someone who has worked with a wide range of political parties and who is educated and secular, as well as having the requisite Shiite Muslim background.

Since the toppling of Saddam Hussein, Iraq has had a political power-sharing agreement whereby the prime minister comes from the country's Shiite Muslim majority, the speaker of the parliament is from the Sunni Muslim minority and the president is of Kurdish ethnicity so that all three main ethnic and religious groups are represented.

Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is a member of Iraqiya, a secular party that includes Sunni and Shiite Muslims as well as Christians and several women, but it has few seats in the Parliament compared to the religious parties.

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club members Jean-Maurice Deveault from Montreal, Canada, Luckson Dzingirai from Marondera, Zimbabwe, and Cornelius Dery from Kumasi, Ghana. From the RFI Listeners Club in Sheikhupura City, Pakistan, there's Mrs Asifa Shaheen, and last but not least, Mahesh Jain, the president of the RFI Club Delhi, in Delhi, India.

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “Cold”, written and performed by Olgha Nk; “An Eastern Love Story” performed by Nasser Shamma; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Hang on Little Tomato” by Thomas Lauderdale, China Forbes, and Patrick Abbey, performed by Pink Martini.

